McCANN, Michael Dermot

Posted: 10:52 pm February 29, 2020

McCANN, Michael Dermot – Omagh, 27th February 2020, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital. Beloved husband of Rosaleen and loving father of Des, Joe, Jim, Jenny, Helen, Dominic and the late Ursula, RIP. Stepfather of Don and Marty.

Funeral leaving his late residence, 32 Lammy Walk, Omagh on Sunday, 1st March at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh and burial afterwards in Drumragh cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and large family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

