Red Hands storm past the mighty Dubs with big win

A GOAL from Rory Brennan proved decisive as Tyrone secured a famous victory over the All-Ireland champions, Dublin, at Healy Park.

There was a mini pitch invasion at the final whistle as the Red Hands fans in the 3850 attendance celebrated the 1-10 to 1-7 win. From the lows of Tuam just six days ago, Mickey Harte and his players bounced back in magnificent fashion.

It was no occasion for the faint-hearted as Storm Jorge wreaked havoc on the country. Some doubt surrounded whether the game would go ahead or not, but the home team made light of the conditions to record a victory that moves them up the Division One table and out of the relegation zone.

But they had to show resolve throughout, not least at the very start when the Sam Maguire holders grabbed a goal courtesy of Colm Basquel. Things were looking bad for Tyrone at that early stage, but they regrouped and were soon making their mark.

Although scores were at a premium, points from Conor Meyler, Rory Brennan, Liam Rafferty and Peter Harte brought them level a half-time, Liam Rafferty just missing out on a goal when his rasper of a shot rebounded back off the crossbar.

A point from Peter Harte moved them ahead briefly on the resumption, as the game developed into a really tense and uncompromising tussle.

However, the Red Hands held the upper hand when it mattered most and thar goal from Rory Brennan made all the difference.