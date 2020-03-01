Two arrested following Moy stabbing

Police have arrested two males following a serious assault in The Square in Moy during the early hours of this morning, Sunday, March 1.

At around 1.20am it was reported that three men, who had just left licensed premises, were attacked by a number of males in the street. One of the men, aged 31, sustained a serious stab wound to his abdomen as a result of the attack.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as stable.

Two other men, aged 27 and 33, sustained a number of injuries during the incident and also received treatment in hospital.

The two males, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and remain in custody at this time.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of The Square in Moy early this morning and who witnessed the incident to contact them in Cookstown on 101 quoting reference 137 01/03/20. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.