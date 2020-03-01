Voyeurism reported at leisure complex

THE PSNI is investigating yet another allegation of voyeurism at Omagh Leisure Complex.

The latest incident at the council-run amenity is reported to have occurred on Tuesday evening. A concerned member of the public subsequently contacted the UH to “get more answers and raise public awareness of this disgusting behaviour.”

Police have said they treat reports of this nature “very seriously”, while the council has stated, “everyone has the right to be protected from abuse and harm at all times and in all situations”.

This incident arrives in the wake of revelations last April, that some 12 alleged incidents of sexual misconduct/voyeurism have been reported at Omagh Leisure Complex since the opening of its new facilities in July 2014.

In response to a Freedom Of Information (FOI) request at that time, it was also revealed five of these involved a child aged under 16.

Commenting on the latest allegation on Tuesday evening, Inspector Darren Fox said, “Police are investigating the report of a voyeurism incident at a leisure centre in the Old Mountfield Road area of Omagh, on Tuesday, February 25.

“Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously and attended the location to conduct further enquiries. As the circumstances are under active investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

According to the concerned member of the public – who preferred to remain nameless – the onus is now on council to address the ongoing issues.

They said, “On Tuesday there was another voyeur episode in Omagh Leisure Complex. I don’t believe we should down play this as it’s our children that are at risk, and indeed any other unsuspecting member of the public. The PSNI were in attendance. The question here is, what are Omagh Leisure Complex and Fermanagh Omagh District Council going to do to address this serious issue?”

In response to these concerns, a council spokesperson emphasised that the safeguarding of all patrons, especially children and vulnerable adults, is of paramount importance.

The spokesperson said, “The council reported an incident which occurred at Omagh Leisure Complex to the PSNI last night. As it is now a live investigation no further comment will be made at this time.”

However, they continued, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council believes that everyone has the right to be protected from abuse and harm at all times and in all situations.”

This newspaper was told that council undertakes risk assessments of its facilities and puts in place measures to minimise any potential risks to its visiting patrons.

The spokesperson said, “The council takes any allegation or concern related to safeguarding very seriously and supports the PSNI in relation to requests for information in relation to any incident.”

After the initial voyeurism incidents were highlighted by the UH last year, numerous people expressed concerns about the open nature of this ‘Family Friendly Village Changing Rooms’ which opened following the £6.3 million redevelopment of Omagh Leisure Complex six years ago.

The FOI also revealed that, out of all the main leisure facilities in Tyrone, Omagh Leisure Complex has received the most complaints relating to alleged sexual misconduct.