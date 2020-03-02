Jewellery and cash stolen from Culmore Gardens home

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after jewellery and cash were stolen from a home in Culmore Gardens recently.

The burglary was reported at the Omagh residential premises on Tuesday past, and it was reported that entry to the property had been ‘forced’.



Appealing for witnesses, Constable Connolly said, “It was reported that entry had been forced to the property sometime between 12.45pm and 5.45pm. A sum of cash and a number of items of jewellery were stolen as a result.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was in the area of Culmore Gardens on Tuesday afternoon and who seen anything out of the ordinary to contact officers in Omagh on 101 quoting reference 1402 25/02/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”