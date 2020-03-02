MAGUIRE, Darren – (Dromore, Co. Tyrone) died suddenly at his late residence 51 Fairview Gardens, Dromore, BT78-3DP on Monday, 2nd March 2020. Devoted father to Jamie and Shannon. Cherished son of Bernadette and Gerald. Beloved brother of Jackie, Dermot and Tracie.

Funeral Arrangements Later

House private prior to confirmation of wake and funeral arrangements.

Deeply regretted by his loving son, daughter, parents, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul