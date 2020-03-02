Vehicle stolen in Omagh

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of the theft of a vehicle from the Starrs Crescent area of Omagh on Saturday.

Constable Primrose said, “Sometime between 1am and 9.30am on Saturday, February 29, it was reported that a blue Vauxhall Zafira was stolen from outside a property in the area.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the Starrs Crescent area during that time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 530 29/02/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per-cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”