Young mother dies in tragic road accident

A YOUNG mother-of-one has died, while another man has been left in critical condition in hospital, following a two-vehicle collision near Pomeroy.

Aimee Allen, who was in her 20s with a young son, died following a crash at around 2.45pm yesterday on the Pomeroy Road.

A man, understood to be a passenger in the vehicle, a black Vauhall Vectra, was also left critically ill in hospital.

The 64-year-old male driver of the other vehicle, a blue Seat Exeo, sustained minor injuries.

Inspector Brown said, “I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please make contact with police.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling along the Pomeroy Road prior to the crash, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage.

“Officers can be reached at Dungannon police station by calling 101, quoting reference 1097 02/03/20.”