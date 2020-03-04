ARMSTRONG, Wilma (née Martin) – March 4th, 2020, suddenly at Belfast City Hospital and late of 35 Kildrum Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved wife of Robert and much loved mother of Derek (Lyndsey), Heather (Ivan), and Wendy (Jonny) and devoted grandmother of Robbie, Lexi and Ollie and a dear sister of Ian and Goldie and the late Betty Dunwoody



House strictly private



Family and friend welcome to call at Armstrong’s funeral home, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh on Thursday between 4 pm and 9 pm and Friday between 4 pm and 8 pm



Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Dromore on Saturday at 2 pm followed by interment in adjoining graveyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Holy Trinity Church, Dromore, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY



Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”