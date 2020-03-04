BRADLEY, Eamon – Omagh, 3rd March 2020, 8 Gleannan Brae, Killyclogher. Loving husband of Geraldine cherished son of Thomas and the late Vera devoted father of Sinead and Eimear and dear brother of John, Michael, Martin, Neil and Anne-Marie.



Funeral Friday following 10 am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2 pm.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons-in-law Shane and Stevie, grandchildren, Oisin, Eolann and Daithi, father, brothers and sister.



Family time please from 10 pm Thursday and morning of Funeral.

At Peace