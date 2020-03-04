FRANEY, Jim – Roscavey, RIP, peacefully at home on 4th March 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 28 Killadroy Road, Beragh, BT79-0QJ



Beloved son of the late Joe & Margaret, RIP. Loving husband of Dympna and father of Stephen, Cara &.Mark Brother of Lizzie, Margaret, Christine, Brigid, Deirdre, Noel, Nuala and the Late Anna, Hugh and Joe, RIP. Much loved Granda of Aine, Oisin, Aodhan, Daire, Finn, Conan and Karl.



Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughter and sons, daughters-in-law Eimear and Una and son-in-law Oystein, grandchildren, brother and sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces nephews and large family circle.



Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, 6th March 2020 at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Beragh followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Care for Cancer to Donaghy & Montague Funeral Directors, Main Street, Beragh or a family member.



House private on the morning of the Funeral.



For those wishing to attend, the wake a bus will run from Beragh Chapel car park to family home from 6 pm each evening.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul