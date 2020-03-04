McGURK, Marie (née Maguire) – Carrickmore, Rest In Peace. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Ursula, Michael, Plunkett and Berenice. Sister of Mona, Madeline, Ethna and the late John and Breda. Remains leaving her residence, 298 Drumnakilly Road on Friday, 6th March at 10.15 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and extended family circle.

St. Pio Pray for Her