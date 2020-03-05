Hand sanitisers ‘selling out’ as coronavirus precaution

THE precautions put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus have already had an impact on everyday life.

For starters, if you go to any pharmacy or retail outlet locally to buy hand sanitiser, there is a good chance there will be none left in stock.

The virus has caused a lot of panic locally, and people have gone out in force to buy face masks and hand sanitiser gel in an attempt to protect themselves against the virus.

Patrick Slevin of Slevin’s Chemist in Omagh said it is impossible to meet the demand for supplies at the minute.

“There has been much increased demand for hand sanitisers and this has been going on a while now. Going back to the earlier days, people were even looking for them to send to family members in Hong Kong when it had started there.”

Exam students may also be impacted by the outbreak. The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) which oversees GCSEs and A-levels has advised learners to prepare for examinations as usual but said it was putting plans in place in case the situation worsens.

“We are working closely with examination regulators, government departments and other awarding organisations to consider how to manage any emerging risks to the smooth running of examinations and assessments.

“We will update existing guidance to reflect any specific arrangements schools and colleges should put in place, if required.” said a spokesman.

Both the Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland have issued advice to local parishes on how to prevent the spread of the virus at gatherings.

Catholic parishes have been advised using holy water fonts and Eucharistic Ministers are advised to give out Holy Communion to hands only, not to the tongue.

The Church of Ireland has urged parishioners to stay at home if they have flu like symptoms and shaking hands should be suspended.