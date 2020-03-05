KELLY, Connie Christine – (Clogher, Co. Tyrone), March 3rd, 2020, peacefully at home, RIP. Beloved daughter of Joe and Mary and dear sister of Clodagh, Arthur, Jody and Padraig. Requiem Mass on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at 11.15 am in St. Macartan’s Church, Augher, with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clogher.



Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, mother, brothers, sister, brother-in-law Ciaran, Arthur’s partner Donna, niece baby Orlaith and large family circle.



House strictly private until Saturday at 11 am when everyone will be welcome to Connie’s home, 25 Old Monaghan Road, Clogher, BT76-0HW.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Epilepsy Action NI, c/o the family or Phelim McKenna Funeral Director.

St. Dympna pray for her