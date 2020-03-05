RANKIN, Ernest – March 5th, 2020 suddenly, at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 9 The Derg Fold, Castlederg.

Dearly beloved partner of Olive and brother of Roberta.

House strictly private.



Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Castlederg Methodist Church on Saturday at 11.30 am, followed by interment in Castlederg New Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Castlederg Methodist Church Building Fund, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX



Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“At Rest”