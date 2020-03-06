Aces hold the upper hand to retain Division One crown

SHANE, Paul and Barry Loughran, the ‘Aces’ trio, sealed a third Division One crown in four seasons following a 3-3 stalemate with the Koppites on Thursday past.
Their success was founded on consistency over the entire campaign, winning thirteen matches and tasting defeat on just one occasion.
Paul and Barry also lead the Player of the Year standings with one week remaining.
Paul’s double frame defeat of O McArdle was the crucial result in this match putting him in the driving seat for the Player of the Year with one match remaining.
O’Connor’s A’s late-season resurgence continued with a hard fought 4-2 win at the T&F Hospital putting them joint third. President’s SC also recorded an excellent 4-2 win at Dander Inn A.
Division One results
The Aces 3 Koppites 3
P Loughran 2 O McArdle 0; B Loughran 1 J Quinn 1; S Loughran 0 D Timlin 2.
T&F Hospital 2 O’Connor’s A 4
M McQuaid 1-1 B Sheridan 1; G Arkinson (62 break) 1 B McDonagh 1; E McCrory (54 break) 0 D McKenna 2.
Dander Inn A 2 President’s SC 4
A Patterson 1 A Ballantyne 1; A McMackin 1 P Barrett 1; S McArdle 0 C Barrett 2.
Division One Table
Pld Pts
The Aces 19 73
Dander Inn A 19 56
T&F Hospital 19 55
O’Connor’s A 19 55
Koppites 19 52
President’s SC 19 51
Division One Player of the Year Standings
Pld Won
Paul Loughran 38 28
Barry Loughran 38 27
Dwayne Timlin 38 24
Gary Arkinson 38 23
Shay McArdle 38 22
Martin McQuaid 38 21
Brendan McDonagh 38 21