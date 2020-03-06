Aces hold the upper hand to retain Division One crown

SHANE, Paul and Barry Loughran, the ‘Aces’ trio, sealed a third Division One crown in four seasons following a 3-3 stalemate with the Koppites on Thursday past.

Their success was founded on consistency over the entire campaign, winning thirteen matches and tasting defeat on just one occasion.

Paul and Barry also lead the Player of the Year standings with one week remaining.

Paul’s double frame defeat of O McArdle was the crucial result in this match putting him in the driving seat for the Player of the Year with one match remaining.

O’Connor’s A’s late-season resurgence continued with a hard fought 4-2 win at the T&F Hospital putting them joint third. President’s SC also recorded an excellent 4-2 win at Dander Inn A.

Division One results

The Aces 3 Koppites 3

P Loughran 2 O McArdle 0; B Loughran 1 J Quinn 1; S Loughran 0 D Timlin 2.

T&F Hospital 2 O’Connor’s A 4

M McQuaid 1-1 B Sheridan 1; G Arkinson (62 break) 1 B McDonagh 1; E McCrory (54 break) 0 D McKenna 2.

Dander Inn A 2 President’s SC 4

A Patterson 1 A Ballantyne 1; A McMackin 1 P Barrett 1; S McArdle 0 C Barrett 2.

Division One Table

Pld Pts

The Aces 19 73

Dander Inn A 19 56

T&F Hospital 19 55

O’Connor’s A 19 55

Koppites 19 52

President’s SC 19 51

Division One Player of the Year Standings

Pld Won

Paul Loughran 38 28

Barry Loughran 38 27

Dwayne Timlin 38 24

Gary Arkinson 38 23

Shay McArdle 38 22

Martin McQuaid 38 21

Brendan McDonagh 38 21