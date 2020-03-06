Ball in Paul’s memory raises £15,600 for Air Ambulance

A GLITTERING gala ball to celebrate the happy life of Paul McGrath has helped to raise £15,600 for Air Ambulance NI.

The special event at the Mellon Country Inn was thoughtfully organised by Ellen McNamee from Killyclogher, who wanted to

mark her brother’s ten year anniversary by raising as much money for the life-saving charity as possible.

A popular member of the local community, Paul, 18, was tragically killed in a traffic collision on the Cookstown road on January 7, 2010.

An avid supporter of the Air Ambulance NI (AANI), Ellen says she hopes to carry out even more fundraising activities for the charity in the future as its existence relies entirely on support from the public and local businesses.

“I want to thank everyone that was involved in the gala in any way,” Ellen said.

“The amount that we raised will help cover the AANI for three days, and will help save lives.

“It is a vital service for Northern Ireland, as they carry a lot of live-saving equipment on board that the road ambulance don’t have.

“Unfortunately for us, AANI wasn’t up and running at the time of my little brother’s accident,

but it has proved to be a vital lifeline for many since its establishment.

“That is why I intend to do more for the charity in the future – they need every penny!”

About the air ambulance

AANI is a registered charity that operates an air medical service dedicated to responding to serious trauma emergencies in Northern Ireland.

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year, operating for 12 hours every day.

They attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents across the country, and their helicopter can get anywhere in the North in approximately 25 to 30 minutes – dramatically increasing a person’s chance of survival.

However, each day costs in the region of £5,500 to keep the service operational and the charity relies entirely on the support of the general public.

Ellen and her family have expressed their sincerest thanks to everyone who supported their recent charity gala ball in aid of AANI at the

Mellon Country Inn – from those who attended to others who helped tirelessly behind the scenes.

“Everyone’s kindness and generosity was thoroughly appreciated and has not gone unnoticed!”