BOLTON, Margaret, RIP – died peacefully at Harold McCauley House, 5th March 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Andy and Margaret, RIP, much loved sister of Mary (Devine), Andy and Frank.



Margaret’s remains are reposing at her late residence, 34 Mourne Park, Newtownstewart. Margaret will leave her late residence on Sunday, 8th March at 12.45 pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30 pm in St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul