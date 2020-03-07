GRAHAM, Madeline (nee Flood) – 6th March 2020, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Aged 96 years, late of Doogary Road, Omagh. Dearly loved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Robert, Sandra, Gordon, Patricia, Caroline and the late Baby Christine.



House Private.



Funeral service in Cappagh Parish Church at 2 pm on Monday.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired should be made out to Marie Curie, c/o J R Pollock & Co, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79-0HF.



Will be sadly missed by her children, sons and daughters- in-law , grandchildren and the entire family circle at home and abroad.