HANNIGAN, Trevor – Omagh, 5th March 2020. 20 Festival Park. Loving son of Ann and the late John dear brother of Karen, niece Lyndsay and partners. Pre-deceased by brothers Nigel and John.



Funeral Saturday following 11:30 am Service in St. Columba’s Parish Church with interment in Dublin Road Cemetery.



Donations if desired to (MAPS), c/o Maguires of Omagh, 21 Aghnamoyle Road, BT78-5JX.



Family time please from 10 pm Friday and morning of funeral.

Safe in the arms of Jesus