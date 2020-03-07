+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HICKS, Doreen

Posted: 12:10 am March 7, 2020

HICKS, Doreen (née Underwood) – 5th March 2020, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. A much loved wife of William “Bill”, late of 56 Colebrooke Road, Fivemiletown, and a devoted mother of Sharon (Alan) and Sandra (Kevin). Also a very special grandmother of Julie, David, James, Samuel, Daniel and Sophie and a very dear niece to aunt Vera and dear sister of the late Victor.

Removal Friday to arrive at Stonepark Baptist Church for 7 pm.

Funeral service Saturday in the above church at 2 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining church yard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired are made payable to Fermanagh CEF, c/o S.R. Elliott Funeral Directors, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND, or any family member.

Very sadly missed by her loving husband Bill and family and all the family circle.

Safe in the arms of Jesus”

