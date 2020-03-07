Historic windmill made in Omagh by German POWs

AN Omagh man has recalled how his aunts received a handcrafted windmill from German prisoners of war in the early 1940s.

The handcrafted windmill was made in Omagh almost 80 years ago from locally sourced materials including bits of timber, road screenings, fine gravel and slate.

Tony Brogan’s aunt was given the piece and he explains, “The remarkable local connection is that it was made by German prisoners of war who were detained at Lisanelly in Omagh during the early 1940s.

“It seems the prisoners were allowed into the town of Omagh to go to Mass if they declared themselves as Catholic. Indeed many of them embraced this opportunity and after Mass they went to St Mary’s Hall below the Sacred Heart Church.

“There they socialised with the locals, mostly young women, under the auspices of the Legion of Mary, had tea and played table tennis, bowls, skittles and other innocent pastimes.”

This windmill was made for display and competition at the annual West Tyrone Feis, Arts and Crafts section and the artefact was given to

Tony’s aunts because of their friendly association and socialisation with the young German prisoners.

Tony continued, “This taste of freedom and normality was much appreciated by all. Indeed, one young German actually fell in love with an Omagh girl and eloped with her to the ‘Free State’ where their descendants still reside!”

The piece has increased Tony’s interest in local history and he believes there may be more stories or items of memorabilia in the Omagh area.

“Given the fact that the council is considering the establishment of a Tyrone County Museum in Omagh, are there, for example, paintings by those prisoners, which were donated to local people? Are there items from any era/source which might be worthy of interest to the new museum, which might be loaned or donated to the museum, thus enhancing a wider interest in Omagh and its local history?

“When such a museum is established this featured windmill will be donated permanently. Your support for this museum project will help to establish the collection.”