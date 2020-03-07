+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McCRORY, Anne

Posted: 12:12 am March 7, 2020

McCRORY, Anne – (Portstewart, formerly Dromore Road, Omagh), 5th March 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Eileen and loving sister of Patricia, Gertrude, Margaret, Arthur, Francis and Aidan. Predeceased by her sister Eileen and uncle Benedict Kiely.

Anne’s remains are reposing at O’Kane Bros. Ltd. Funeral Home, 59 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh, BT79-0JP from 3 pm until 6 pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Drumragh for 10 am Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

On her Soul sweet Jesus have mercy

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family.

