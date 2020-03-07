+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMONTEITH, William John

MONTEITH, William John

Posted: 10:41 pm March 7, 2020

MONTEITH, William John – March 7th, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of Drumnakilly Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved husband of the late Bella, devoted father of Derek and Audrey, father-in-law of Ann and Philip and a much loved grandfather of Daryl, Stacey, Julie and Jason.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday at 1 pm for service in Drumnakilly Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Drumnakilly Parish Church, c/o R.G. Adams & Son, 25, Main Street, Dromore, Co.Tyrone, BT78-3AE.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Safe in the arms of Jesus

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW