MONTEITH, William John – March 7th, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of Drumnakilly Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved husband of the late Bella, devoted father of Derek and Audrey, father-in-law of Ann and Philip and a much loved grandfather of Daryl, Stacey, Julie and Jason.



Funeral from his late residence on Monday at 1 pm for service in Drumnakilly Parish Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Drumnakilly Parish Church, c/o R.G. Adams & Son, 25, Main Street, Dromore, Co.Tyrone, BT78-3AE.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”