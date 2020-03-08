Riders set for ‘Extreme’ course at Todds Leap

NORTH Monaghan and District MCC has set up what is certain to be a stern test of any motorcycle rider’s ability ahead of Ireland’s first ever Extreme Enduro, which they will host at Todds Leap this morning.

Expert riders will have to tackle some very tough gullies and waterfalls on the course, which will undoubtedly claim a few casualties.

One local rider determined not to be one of them is former Irish Enduro champion, Barry Donaghy. The Beragh man is no stranger to the toughest cross-country events, having competed at the Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble – the third round of the World Enduro Super Series – in Austria, as well as being a regular competitor in the ultra-challenging British extreme series and he’s delighted to have such an event on his own doorstep. He received an early preview of what’s ahead on Sunday and he likes what he’s seen so far: “Having seen the course layout, I believe it will be as tough and challenging as anything I have rode on the British extreme series,” he observed.

“I’m expecting a challenging days riding and some stiff competition from Ireland’s local talent.

“I believe this will be fantastic event for our local riders to have their first taste of extreme enduro and only help improve their skills.”

Donaghy won’t be the only local rider challenging their skills on Sunday at Todds Leap. Also in action will be Omagh men BJ Toal and Niall O’Hanlon, Fintona’s Ryan McGoldrick and Drumlegagh man Joe Sweeney, to name just four.

As well as being a test for the ‘Expert’ riders, the event is also open for other levels, including clubmen and senors. A statement from the organising club said: “It is OK for clubmen to ride the senior or expert line to try it out for a lap or two and go back to the clubman route.

“Likewise, seniors may ride the expert route and go back to their own route, however if you enter as an expert you must stick to your route, otherwise you will be classed as a DNF.”

The event has been designed to be spectator friendly, with free entry for all spectators and food and drink served from 9am. Sign on is from 8.30am. Race to start at 10.30am.