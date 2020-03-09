+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesDONALDSON, William Tomas (Billy)

DONALDSON, William Tomas (Billy)

Posted: 8:26 pm March 9, 2020

DONALDSON, William Tomas (Billy) – March 7th, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of Queens Parade, Omagh. Beloved son of the late Louis and Florrie, dear brother of Louis (Ruth), Hubert, Karen, Rebecca and William.

House private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Down Syndrome Association, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.

Lovingly remembered by his family and the family circle.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW