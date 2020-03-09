DONALDSON, William Tomas (Billy) – March 7th, 2020 (peacefully) at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of Queens Parade, Omagh. Beloved son of the late Louis and Florrie, dear brother of Louis (Ruth), Hubert, Karen, Rebecca and William.



House private please.



Funeral Arrangements Later.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Down Syndrome Association, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.

Lovingly remembered by his family and the family circle.