LOUGHREY, Noel Francis – peacefully, 8th March 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Damien, Aiden, Dominic, Grace, Donna and Leanne, loving brother of Anne, Willie, Goretti, Helen and the late Johnny.

Noel’s remains will repose at his late home from 6 pm today, Monday, 9th March. Funeral from his late home on Wednesday, 11th March at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock. Interment afterwards in St. Eugene’s Cemetery, Glenock.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul