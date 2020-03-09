McCORMACK, Wilbert Desmond Smyth (Willie) – March 9th, 2020, (peacefully) at his home, 77 Castletown Road, Mountjoy, Omagh. Dearly loved husband of Joyce, devoted father of Alan, Jayne, Karen and Ruth, father-in-law of Debbie, Jonathan and David. Beloved grandfather of Rebekah, Andrew, Simon, Anna, Kenny, James, Harry, Jack and Gracie, and dear brother of Anne, Wesley and Mostyn and the late John, Muriel, Bob, Edie, Lindsay.

Funeral Wednesday, March 11th in Omagh Free Presbyterian Church, service at 12 noon, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the “Alzheimer’s Society” and “FPC Mission Board” c/o Hood & Co. Undertakers, 29 Main Street, Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone, BT78-4AD.

Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

“All that the Father giveth me shall come to me and him that cometh to me I shall in no wise cast out” John ch. 3 v. 37