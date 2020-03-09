McCULLAGH, Des – (Gortin), peacefully March 8th, 2020 RIP. Dear brother of Dympna and cherished uncle of Kate, Maureen, Brendan, Rosie, Carmel and Colette.

Des’ remains will repose at his late residence, 2 Cairn Park, Gortin, BT79-8NB on Monday, 9th March from 7.30 pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.20 am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Gortin for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Cranagh.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sister, nieces, nephew and entire family circle.



Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 31, Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o McGuigan Funeral Directors, 57 Main Street, Gortin, Omagh.