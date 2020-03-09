Tyrone students go home early in coronavirus precaution

A SMALL number of students went home from a Tyrone school as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The pupils from Royal School Dungannon had travelled on a bus on Saturday evening to a non-school event, along with two members of a football team where there had been a case of COVID-19 idenfitied earlier that day.

In a statement to parents and guardians this afternoon, Dr David Burnett, said the football player identified with the virus had not been on the bus at any time.

“None of the RSD pupils who went hpome are showing symptoms of being unwell and this is simply a case of being cautious and helping pupils to see the best advice from the 111 helpline and health professionals.”

The Royal School Dungannon remains open as normal.