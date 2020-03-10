Omagh St Patrick’s Day parade going ahead says Council

THE St Patrick’s Day Parade in Omagh and other major upcoming gatherings are going ahead, according to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Chairperson, Siobhan Currie, reassured residents that the Council is continuing to monitor and review the situation with regard to the coronavirus and would continue to act in accordance with any advice provided by the Public Health Agency.

“Given our border proximity, residents may also wish to access updates provided by the Health Service Executive should they be travelling to the South. I understand that the PHA and HSE continue to communicate on a regular basis regarding COVID-19,” she said.

“As of 4.30 pm on Monday 9 March 2020, there has been no advice from the PHA to restrict mass gatherings and as such the St Patrick’s Day parades in Omagh and Enniskillen are going ahead as planned. However this will be kept under review.” The decision came as all parades on St Patrick’s Day in the Republic were cancelled by the Government. A decision was also taken last night to cancel the parade in Belfast on March 17, which is next Tuesday.

The number of positive cases here currently stands at 12, while the number in the Republic stands at 24.