Omagh St Patrick’s Day parade is cancelled

THE St Patrick’s Day parade in Omagh has this evening been cancelled by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, just 24 hours after an announcement that it was going ahead.

In a statement this evening, the Council said that the new decision had been taken in light of the growing concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Speaking about the decision to cancel the St Patrick’s Day festivities in Fermanagh and Omagh, Chair of the Council, Councillor Siobhán Currie said:

“The Council has continued to monitor and review the situation relating to COVID-19 and, whilst there has been no change in the advice issued from the Public Health Agency or The Executive Office with regard to large scale public gatherings, following discussion at the Regeneration and Community Committee the Council has taken the decision to cancel the St Patrick’s Day event in Omagh as a precautionary measure.

“The safety of the general public and Council staff is paramount. It is against this backdrop of growing concerns regarding COVID-19 that the Council has taken this decision. I appreciate this will come as a disappointment to many, particularly those community groups and organisations who have put in so much effort for both parades and on behalf of the Council and I thank them for all their support and understanding.”

“The Council will continue to act in accordance with any advice provided by the Public Health Agency (PHA) and I would urge people to be mindful of protecting themselves and others by following the guidance on hygiene and washing hands regularly.”

The decision to cancel the parade came after similar events all over the north, including Belfast, Strabane, Newry and Downpatrick, were also called off.