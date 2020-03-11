Appointments cancelled at Omagh GP practices

ALL appointments within GP practices at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex are being cancelled from this Friday, March 13.

In a statement, which has just been issued, the GPs say the move is being made in order to protect the patients, doctors and staff. Treatment room appointments are also cancelled.

“Do not come to any of the GP surgeries without phoning the Practise first or if you have been contacted by the Practise in advance,” they said.

“Should you need urgent medical attention please phone your GP practice. If you have booked an appointment at the Treatment Room all appointments for bloods and injections are now cancelled. Patients with wounds please phone 02882835525.

“If you need advice about a blood test contact your GP practice. Doctors will be available for urgent medical advice and will see patients as needed after telephone assessments. These measures are necessary to ensure that the facility stays open.

“All prescriptions will be available at pharmacies for collection do not come to GP reception desks. We hope to resume normal service ASAP.”