+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesWILSON, Patsy

WILSON, Patsy

Posted: 10:35 pm March 11, 2020

WILSON, Patsy – suddenly, 10th March 2020, RIP. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Catherine, much loved brother of Tony, Maureen, Anne, Kathleen and Philomena.

Patsy’s remains are reposing at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Friday, 13th March at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock. Interment afterwards in St. Eugene’s Cemetery, Glenock.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brother, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW