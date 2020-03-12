All GAA activity suspended until after March 29

THE GAA has issued a directive saying that all activity has been suspended across club, intercounty and school’s football until after March 29 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

That means that this weekend’s penultimate round of national football league matches has been shelved, including Tyrone’s clash against Donegal, which was set to go ahead on Saturday night in Ballybofey.

The Tyrone U-20’s All-Ireland semi-final clash against Dublin on St Patrick’s Day has also been postponed as a result.

The statement, which was jointly published with the LGFA and Camogie association, also said that training and team activity won’t be permitted either. The GAA’s move to ban such activity follows in the wake of the Irish Government’s decision to place the country in lockdown earlier in the day.