Dungannon’s St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled

The annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Dungannon has been cancelled over the threat of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Donagh Begley from the Dungannon Gaelic Forum said, “In light of changes to the Public Health Agency’s Guidance on COVID-19, we can confirm that Dungannon’s St Patrick’s Day Parade, 2020 has been cancelled.

“Thank you for all of your help and support to date. On behalf of the Gaelic Forum, I would like to thank all of the committee and sponsors who have been so generous with their time and efforts.

“Please keep safe. God Bless. Go raibh maith agaibh.”

