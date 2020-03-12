MAGUIRE, Eamon – Drumduff, Beragh, 10th March 2020, suddenly at Craigavon Hospital. Beloved son of the late John and Mary and loving brother of Patsy, Celine, Noel, Kevin, Seamus, Brian, Gerry and the late Eugene, Maurice, Kieran and Malachy.



Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, 13th March at 10.20 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s, Drumduff and interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and large family circle.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, Pray For Him