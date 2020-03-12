McKANE, Robert Andrew – March 12th, 2020 peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital and late of 20 Beechlawn Drive, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Ian (Viola) Melanie (John) and Jonathan (Sarah) and devoted grandfather and a dear brother of Thomas and Elizabeth, and the late William and Florence.

Family and friends welcome to call at his late home.

Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Castlederg Free Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 1 pm followed by interment in Castlederg New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to WHSCT Palliative Care Fund and Castlederg Free Presbyterian Church, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81-7PX

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord” Rev 14: 13