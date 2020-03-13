Growing range of events cancelled throughout Tyrone

A WHOLE range of events which had been scheduled to take place throughout Tyrone in the coming weeks have now been cancelled due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The extensive list of community activities and sporting fixtures has risen significantly over the past two days and now includes both outdoor and indoor events.

The list at the moment includes:

– The West Tyrone Feis 2020 has been cancelled.

– All GAA activities have been cancelled until after March 29. Tyrone’s game against Donegal was cancelled on Saturday night, while the U20’s all Ireland semi final against Dublin on St Patrick’s Day (tomorrow) has also been postponed.

– The annual Fermanagh and Omagh Sports Awards which were due to take place on Friday were postponed, and will be held on a later date.

– Public information event on the murder of Kathleen O’Hagan planned in Greencastle Hall on August 7 has been postponed.

– The Omagh Half Marathon and 5K run on March 28 has been postponed. It is now proposed to be held on June 27.

– The Altamuskin five mile run on St Patrick’s Day (Tuesday) has been cancelled.

– All St Patrick’s day parades in Tyrone due to take place on Tuesday have been cancelled.

– All football, rugby and GAA activities across the county have been cancelled for the foreseeable.

– Thursday night bingo in St Enda’s clubhouse was cancelled, and it is anticipated that it may be suspended for the coming weeks.

– Dungannon Music and Drama Festival has been cancelled by organisers.

– Campsie Over 50s retirement club will be closed from Tuesday March 24 for four weeks.