Sport Soccer All domestic football has been suspended
F&W games have been suspended because of COVID-19

All domestic football has been suspended

Posted: 9:50 am March 13, 2020
By Tommy Nethery
t.nethery@ulsterherald.com

All domestic football fixtures have been postponed until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision was taken following an emergency meeting of the Irish Football Assocoation.

An IFA statement read, “Following an emergency meeting of the Board of the Irish Football Association held this afternoon a decision has been made to suspend all domestic football matches until the 4th of April at the earliest.

Advertisement

“This decision will be kept under review and further information and guidance will be released when available. During this time clubs are requested to limit all unnecessary contact and ensure all relevant protocols are observed.”

 


