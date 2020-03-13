MARSHALL, Mary Elizabeth (May) – March 12th, 2020 at the South West Acute Hospital , Enniskillen. Late of 11 Riverview Park, Omagh, and formerly of 1 Mantlin Cottage, Ederney Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Ronnie and dear mother of Stephen, George and the late Carol.

Family will meet friends & neighbours at Ardess Parish Hall on Saturday between 6 pm and 8 pm. Funeral in Ardess Parish Church on Sunday at 2.30 pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance, c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Road, Kesh, BT93-0DF.

Very deeply regretted by all the family circle.