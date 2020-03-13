+44 (0)28 8224 3444
McCANNY, Eugene

Posted: 9:10 pm March 13, 2020

McCANNY, Eugene – Omagh, 12th March 2020, RIP, 2 Cannondale. Dearly beloved husband of the late June and proud father of Francis, Patrick, Geraldine, Stephen, Aideen and the late Dominic.

Removal from his late residence, Friday at 7 pm to the Sacred Heart Church. Funeral Saturday following 10 am Requiem Mass, with interment in Drumragh.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Helen and Penny, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Maguires of Omagh, BT78-5JX.

On his Soul sweet Jesus have mercy

