McCARTAN, Francis (Frank) – Beragh, peacefully at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, 13th March 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Late of 35 Dervaghroy Road, Laragh, Beragh, BT79-0TJ. Beloved husband of Mary and loving dad of Kieran (Nuala), Sinead, Caroline, Stephen (Louise), Aileen (Adrian Scott), Niall (Lois), brother of Kathleen (Scullion), Sr. Dympna, Mick, Pat and the late Annie, Margaret, Brigid, Mona, Mary, and Fr. Sean, RIP.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday, 15th March 2020 at 11 am to arrive for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Beragh, with interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife sons and daughters, all in-laws, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu to ‘Care for Cancer’, c/o any family member or Donaghy & Montague Funeral Directors, Main Street, Beragh, Co. Tyrone.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

In light of the Coronavirus situation those wishing to attend the wake are asked to adhere to the sensible guidelines of no handshake, limited physical contact and the limiting of numbers indoors. The Funeral Mass will be restricted to 100 people and is also available through the Web Cam.