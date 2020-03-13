+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMcNULTY, Annie

McNULTY, Annie

Posted: 9:12 pm March 13, 2020

McNULTY, Annie (née Gallagher) – peacefully, 12th March 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Patsy and loving sister of the late Mary (O’Kane).

Annie’s remains are reposing at her late home (21 Castle View, Newtownstewart). Funeral from her late home on Saturday, 14th March at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary’s Oratory, Newtownstewart. Interment afterwards in St. Eugene’s Cemetery, Glenock.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW