MURDOCK, Ellen – 12th March 2020, (suddenly in hospital), late of 8 Ardmore Heights, Ballygowan. Beloved daughter of David and Maggie.



Funeral service at Roselawn Crematorium on Wednesday, 18th March at 5 pm. House open on Monday, 16th for friends and family from 3 pm until 8 pm.



Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Cystic Fibrosis Trust, c/o J R Pollock & Co. Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79-0HF.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.