Omagh Half Marathon called off until June

THE Omagh Half Marathon and 5k Run has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Organisers of the event said that they had made the decision following an emergency meeting and in light of the ‘fast-moving’ Coronavirus pandemic.

“The last 24 hours has seen a real escalation in the situation. It was felt that the next few weeks will see this only escalate further. This has left us with little choice but to postpone,” they said.

“While all our work is focused on having the run we must prioritise the health and wellbeing of runners and their families, as well as the army of helpers and volunteers needed for race day.

“With some limitations on gatherings already being implemented, it was felt the only responsible decision was to postpone the event.

“There is no set guidance yet avasilable on how long this situation will continue, but looking at the race calendar we are seeking to have both the Half Marathon and 5k rescheduled for Saturday June 27 at 10am. We hope that this allows enough time for the restrictions to be lifted.”