Omagh school closed for deep clean

THE Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh has been closed this evening for a deep clean as fears grow about the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

A statement from the school, which is located on the Crevenagh Road, says that the measure is being taken as a precaution.

Students and staff at the school will not be in attendance on Monday, March 16, when the building will be closed.

The school has said that it will update those connected with it as the need arises and has asked people to refer to the Public Health Agency website for further guidance.