+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinesOmagh school closed for deep clean

Omagh school closed for deep clean

Posted: 5:13 pm March 13, 2020
By Alan Rodgers
a.rodgers@ulsterherald.com

THE Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh has been closed this evening for a deep clean as fears grow about the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

A statement from the school, which is located on the Crevenagh Road, says that the measure is being taken as a precaution.

Students and staff at the school will not be in attendance on Monday, March 16, when the building will be closed.

Advertisement

The school has said that it will update those connected with it as the need arises and has asked people to refer to the Public Health Agency website for further guidance.

Posted: 5:13 pm March 13, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW