PINKERTON, Emily (Dave) – March 12th, 2020, suddenly. Late of 26b Main Street, Plumbridge, Co. Tyrone, Dearly loved daughter of John and Nicola, devoted sister of Scott, a dear granddaughter of Sadie and the late William, Dorothy and Sammy (Scott).

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

“Peace, perfect Peace”