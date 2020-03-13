PSNI probe link in West Tyrone burglaries

THE PSNI in Omagh is appealing for information following a number of burglaries which occurred on yesterday, Thursday March 12 in the Dromore and Drumquin areas.

Detective Constable Una McKenna said that sometime between 11am and 4:15pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a property at the Glen Road area of Drumquin.

The premises was ransacked and a quantity of jewellery was taken during the incident. It was also reported to police that an attempt to gain entry to a property at the Dooish Road area of Drumquin occurred shortly before 1:30pm.

Advertisement

“We are investigating a burglary at residential premises at the Cavan Road area of Dromore which is believed to have occurred sometime between 10:30am and 4:45pm. A quantity of jewellery was taken, as the property was ransacked during the incident,” she said.

“Sometime between 8:30am and 5:30pm, it was reported that a quantity of jewellery was taken from a house in the Tirmacspird Road area of Ederney. Another property at the Drumierna Road area of Ederney was also ransacked and a quantity of jewellery was taken sometime between 12:15pm and 3:30pm.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a link between these incidents.

“We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a dark coloured VW Golf car which was seen in the Dooish Road area of Drumquin between 1:05pm and 1:10pm on Thursday 12th March.

“We believe this vehicle may have been in the Glen Road of Drumquin at around 12:45pm on Thursday. Police would like to speak to the driver of a silver Toyota, which was seen in the Glen Road area of Drumquin on Wednesday 11th March sometime between 6:40pm and 6:45pm. We would like to speak to the drivers of other vehicles, who we believe will be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 744 12/03/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”