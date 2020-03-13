Public Masses cancelled in Tyrone parishes

Gifts are brought to altar during the 50th anniversary Mass at St Colmcille’s Church.

THERE wil be no public Masses in the Parishes of Tyrone covered by the Archdiocese of Armaghand the Diocese of Clogher this weekend and until further notice as restrictions caused by the coronavirus continue to affect community life.

The parishes in the Archdiocese of Armagh affected include Carrickmore and Loughmacrory, Beragh, Errigal Ciaran, Pomeroy, Donaghmore, Kildress, Lissan, Moy, Coagh, Cookstown, Dungannon, Coalisland, Ardboe, Eglish, Killeeshil and Aghaloo and Carnteel.

It follows a statement released earlier by the Archbishop of Armagh, Dr Eamon Martin.

Instead, the faithful have been encouraged to go online to participate in the weekend Masses along with their Priest who will celebrate the Mass privately.

The restrictions do not apply to funerals which will continue but be limited to a congregation of 100 close family and friends.

“I am advising that you inform your parishioners as soon as possible that the public celebration of Mass is suspended,” Dr Martin said.

“Please maximise the number of opportunities for participation in Mass via radio or webcam or other social media and let your people know via the website and facebook etc how to access this.

“The idea of having small Masses of up to 100 people is intended to be the EXCEPTION rather than the ruleand is mainly to facilitate the holding of funeral services or weddings for immediate family members and close relatives only.

“I encourage all priests to continue to sat their daily Mass privately and to remember the needs of their people.”

Masses have also been cancelled in the Clogher Diocese, which includes the parishes of Eskra, Fintona, Trillick, Dromore and Clogher.

But Masses will go ahead in Parishes of the Derry Diocese as usual.